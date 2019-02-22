Wild's Eric Staal: Helps Jared and Jordan score

Staal dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Staal helped the Wild snap a 171-minute goal drought with his assist on Jared Spurgeon's first-period tally, then added a second helper on Jordan Greenway's empty-netter. He was also largely responsible for Zach Parise's unassisted third-period goal, as Staal's uncalled trip on Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei forced Skjei to cough up the puck to Parise all alone in front. This effort snaps a nine-game point drought for the veteran center.