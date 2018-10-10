Wild's Eric Staal: High hopes despite slow start

Despite a slow start to the season, Staal remains confident that he can replicate last season's scoring production, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Last season, the 33-year-old veteran tallied 76 points, including 42 goals. Both he and his teammates are confident that Staal can continue being a top-end point producer but owners would like to see some proof of that, sooner rather than later. The eldest Staal is pointless through two games so far this season.

