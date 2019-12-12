Wild's Eric Staal: Iffy against Edmonton

Staal (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Oilers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Staal exited Tuesday's loss to the Ducks in the first period after taking a hit from Anaheim's Derek Grant, and he's evidently still feeling the effects of that collision ahead of Thursday's tilt. If the veteran pivot is unable to go, Gerald Mayhew will draw into the lineup against Edmonton.