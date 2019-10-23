Wild's Eric Staal: In on all three goals

Staal scored two goals on five shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Staal had entered the night without a goal in his first eight games, but broke lose with a pair of rebound goals just over a minute apart in the first period Tuesday. He also assisted on Brad Hunt's power-play goal later in the opening frame. The 34-year-old had been a very productive center in his first three seasons with the Wild, scoring 92 goals in that span, but he has some work to do if he's going to provide another 20-plus in 2019-20.