Wild's Eric Staal: Keeps momentum rolling

Staal tallied an assist, but was a minus-2 in 18:05 of ice time in Saturday's loss to Carolina

Staal has picked his scoring pace up in the last 10 games, potting two goals and 10 points in that span. He continues to lead the team in points this campaign with 21 in 30 games, establishing himself as the team's go-to center. His 2:59 of average power-play ice time in the last 10 games is a further indication that Staal is the team's top fantasy option heading into the new year.