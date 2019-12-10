Wild's Eric Staal: Keeps up momentum
Staal tallied an assist but was a minus-2 over 18:05 of ice time in Saturday's loss to Carolina.
Staal has picked his scoring pace up in the last 10 games, potting two goals and 10 points in that span. He continues to lead the team in points alongside Jason Zucker with 21 in 30 games, cementing himself as the team's go-to center. His 2:59 of average power-play time in the last 10 games further solidifies his fantasy stock despite the fact he's in his age-35 season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.