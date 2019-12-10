Wild's Eric Staal: Keeps up momentum

Staal tallied an assist but was a minus-2 over 18:05 of ice time in Saturday's loss to Carolina.

Staal has picked his scoring pace up in the last 10 games, potting two goals and 10 points in that span. He continues to lead the team in points alongside Jason Zucker with 21 in 30 games, cementing himself as the team's go-to center. His 2:59 of average power-play time in the last 10 games further solidifies his fantasy stock despite the fact he's in his age-35 season.