Wild's Eric Staal: Leads the way against Nashville

Staal scored for the second straight game and added two assists in Thursday's win over the Predators.

Staal has been on fire recently, managing three goals and nine points in his last six games. His goal Thursday came with the man advantage and was his first power-play marker of the season. The veteran is showing there's still plenty of gas left in the tank with 17 points through the first 18 games. The second-line center has built off a solid 28-goal debut season with Minnesota and is delivering once again this time around. Take full advantage.