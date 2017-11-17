Wild's Eric Staal: Leads the way against Nashville
Staal scored for the second straight game and added two assists in Thursday's win over the Predators.
Staal has been on fire recently, managing three goals and nine points in his last six games. His goal Thursday came with the man advantage and was his first power-play marker of the season. The veteran is showing there's still plenty of gas left in the tank with 17 points through the first 18 games. The second-line center has built off a solid 28-goal debut season with Minnesota and is delivering once again this time around. Take full advantage.
More News
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Leads Wild to 3-0 win•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Nets two helpers in defeat•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Finds twine shorthanded•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Two shorthanded points in win•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Two-point night not enough to lift team to win•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Left exposed for expansion draft•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...