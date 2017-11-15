Wild's Eric Staal: Leads Wild to 3-0 win
Staal registered a goal and an assist during Tuesday's 3-0 win over Philadelphia.
The veteran is in the midst of a mini heater with two goals, four assists and 13 shots through his past five games, and he's now up to a respectable 14 points through 17 contests for the campaign. Staal's offensive resurgence with the Wild still might not be fully appreciated in all fantasy circles, as he's locked into a go-to scoring role and checks out as a reliable asset in the majority of settings. There could be buy-low opportunities out there.
