Wild's Eric Staal: Leaves after collision
Staal exited Tuesday's game against the Ducks in the first period and didn't return in the second, Wild studio announcer Kevin Falness reports.
Staal was hit into the boards by Derek Grant in the first period and looked uneasy on his way to the locker room. The veteran pivot logged 5:15 of ice time before departing, and Luke Kunin stepped into a first-line role in his place. If Staal remains out for the rest of the game, coach Bruce Boudreau should have an update during the postgame presser.
