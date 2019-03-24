Wild's Eric Staal: Lights lamp Saturday
Staal scored a power-play goal but was a minus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Carolina.
Staal was able to record his 21st goal of the campaign, and moved his point total to 50 in 75 games. The 34-year-old also logged 4:03 of power-play ice time and was a lone bright spot for the Wild. With his team making a push for the playoffs, it wouldn't be a surprise for Staal to shoulder a heavy workload as the season comes to a close.
