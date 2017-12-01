Wild's Eric Staal: Lights lamp twice in win
Staal potted a pair of goals in Thursday night's 4-2 home win over the Blackhawks.
It was looking like a slow fantasy night for the venerable centerman, but then he recorded the game's final two goals, including an empty-netter to seal the victory. Staal continues to be a beast for fantasy owners, amassing eight goals and 12 assists at even strength, though he's only notched three power-play points to keep him out elite pack of offensive producers.
