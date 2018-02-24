Wild's Eric Staal: Makes statement against former club
Staal scored two goals -- one on the power play -- and added two assists during Friday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
The veteran has now marked the scoresheet in 13 of his past 16 games for 10 goals, 11 assists and six power-play points. The surge also has him up to a team-best 3.18 points per 60 minutes for the year. Staal has revitalized his career in Minnesota over the past two seasons, and he's currently on pace to have his best offensive showing since the lockout-shortened campaign in 2012-13.
