Wild's Eric Staal: Nets game winner
Staal scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.
Staal's third-period marker wound up being the difference Tuesday night, giving him his first game-winning goal of the 2018-19 season. The 33-year-old veteran has finished top-10 in game-deciding goals three times in his career, with the most recent time coming back in 2016-17. He'll look to stay hot when the Wild face Dallas and Tampa Bay on Friday and Saturday respectively.
