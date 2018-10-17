Wild's Eric Staal: Nets game winner

Staal scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Staal's third-period marker wound up being the difference Tuesday night, giving him his first game-winning goal of the 2018-19 season. The 33-year-old veteran has finished top-10 in game-deciding goals three times in his career, with the most recent time coming back in 2016-17. He'll look to stay hot when the Wild face Dallas and Tampa Bay on Friday and Saturday respectively.