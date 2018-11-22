Wild's Eric Staal: Nets pair in win

Staal scored two goals Wednesday -- one coming on the power play --in a 6-4 win against the Senators.

The two markers were Staal's seventh and eighth goals of his 15th NHL season. The 34-year-old continues to produce, albeit at a slightly lower tick compared to a season ago. Meanwhile, the eldest Staal continues to see heavy power-play minutes and led all Wild skaters with 3:05 of PP time versus Ottawa.