Wild's Eric Staal: Nets two helpers in defeat
Staal had the assist on both goals in a 4-2 loss to Toronto on Wednesday.
Despite his team's issues with finding the net, Staal got his job done by finding Jason Zucker twice in the loss. He's as trustworthy as forwards come in terms of fantasy purposes.
