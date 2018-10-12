Wild's Eric Staal: Notches first three points in OT win
Staal picked up a trio of points Thursday, in a 4-3 overtime win versus the Blackhawks.
After being held off the scoresheet in the team's first two games, Staal busted out of his shell Thursday. The veteran delivered on an earlier promise to find his scoring touch and should continue to produce on a nightly basis, provided he remains healthy. At 33 years old, the eldest Staal brother has played all 82 games the last two seasons.
