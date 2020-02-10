Wild's Eric Staal: Offers power-play helper
Staal managed a power-play assist, two shots on net, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Staal set up Kevin Fiala's tally in the second period. His assist snapped a three-game drought for the veteran center. Through 55 games, Staal has 40 points (12 on the power play) and 95 shots. At this pace, he'll push for a 60-point campaign by the end of the year.
