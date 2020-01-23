Wild's Eric Staal: One of each Wednesday

Staal scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Staal set up Mats Zuccarello for the tying goal at 1:12 of the second period, and then scored 10 minutes later. The 35-year-old center stretched his point streak to four games (one tally, four helpers). He's at 17 goals and 38 points in 50 appearances this season, putting him on pace to top last year's 52-point effort.