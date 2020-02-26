Wild's Eric Staal: Pair of points in win
Staal scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Columbus.
The veteran center had a tough night on faceoffs (3-for-12) but made up for it on the scoresheet. He opened the scoring with his 18th goal of the year just 94 seconds into the second period, then drew the primary assist on Kevin Fiala's game-winner midway through the third. Staal has turned in another fine season for the Wild at age 35, providing 44 points in 62 games.
