Wild's Eric Staal: Pair of power-play points in win
Staal scored a goal and added an assist, both on the man advantage, in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Staal had the starring performance for the Wild in this critical victory. He's up to 22 goals and 30 helpers in 77 games, down from the 76 points he posted last season but still a strong campaign. If the Wild are to make up a four-point gap in the standings, Staal will have to be at his absolute best in the last four games of the season.
