Wild's Eric Staal: Pitches in two points

Staal scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

All the Thunder Bay, Ontario native needed to get his first (and second) points of the series was a little Minnesota home cookin', as the Wild dominated the Jets after dropping the first two games north of the border. Staal was one of five home skaters to put up two points against Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck.