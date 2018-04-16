Wild's Eric Staal: Pitches in two points
Staal scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.
All the Thunder Bay, Ontario native needed to get his first (and second) points of the series was a little Minnesota home cookin', as the Wild dominated the Jets after dropping the first two games north of the border. Staal was one of five home skaters to put up two points against Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck.
More News
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Buries 40th of season•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Remains four back of league goals lead•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Closing in on league goals lead•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Dominates Blues with five-point showing•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Makes statement against former club•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Stays hot with two points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...