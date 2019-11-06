Wild's Eric Staal: Pockets game-winning goal
Staal scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
Staal's tally at 4:37 of the third period put the Wild ahead for the first time in the contest, and they never looked back. Staal has three goals and three helpers during a five-game point streak. The veteran center is up to 11 points and 29 shots on goal overall this season, although he carries a minus-9 rating as well.
