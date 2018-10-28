Wild's Eric Staal: Posts first power-play point

Staal recorded a power-play goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory against the Avalanche on Saturday.

The veteran forward came into the night with five points in nine games but none on the power play, so it was good to see him get off that snide. Staal has experienced a rebirth in his career, posting 71 goals and 143 points in 166 games, since signing with the Wild. Owners shouldn't bet on him scoring 40 goals again, but 30 scores and 65 points seems quite likely.