Wild's Eric Staal: Posts third two-goal performance in 10 games
Staal scored two goals -- one on the power play -- and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 triumph at Ottawa.
Staal was involved in three of the six goals let up by Ottawa netminder Craig Anderson, beating him at even strength in the first period before picking up two points in the third. The veteran forward has lit the lamp six times in his past 10 games thanks to a trio of two-goal performances. He's already halfway to last season's total of 28 tallies.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...