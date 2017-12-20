Wild's Eric Staal: Posts third two-goal performance in 10 games

Staal scored two goals -- one on the power play -- and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 triumph at Ottawa.

Staal was involved in three of the six goals let up by Ottawa netminder Craig Anderson, beating him at even strength in the first period before picking up two points in the third. The veteran forward has lit the lamp six times in his past 10 games thanks to a trio of two-goal performances. He's already halfway to last season's total of 28 tallies.