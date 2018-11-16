Wild's Eric Staal: Posts two-point night
Staal scored a goal and assisted on another Thursday in a 6-2 win against Vancouver.
Both of Staal's points came at even strength, and so far only three of 14 this season have come with the man advantage. That said, the elder Staal continues to produce at an impactful level, in this his 15th NHL season and his splits show he doesn't even need to rely on special teams to do so.
More News
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Ready to go Thursday•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Thursday status in doubt•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Won't play Tuesday due to illness•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Registers 400th career goal in win•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Registers three points in win over Oilers•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Posts first power-play point•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...