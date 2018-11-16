Wild's Eric Staal: Posts two-point night

Staal scored a goal and assisted on another Thursday in a 6-2 win against Vancouver.

Both of Staal's points came at even strength, and so far only three of 14 this season have come with the man advantage. That said, the elder Staal continues to produce at an impactful level, in this his 15th NHL season and his splits show he doesn't even need to rely on special teams to do so.

