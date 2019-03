Staal opened the scoring with his 19th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Staal needed only 3:17 in the first period to net a goal in the victory. The 34-year-old center has taken a step back from his resurgent campaign last year, but still has 44 points in 64 games. More recently, he's registered seven points in his last five contests, although the streak comes after he went pointless in nine straight games.