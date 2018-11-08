Wild's Eric Staal: Ready to go Thursday

Staal (illness) will be in action against the Kings on Thursday; telling reporters, "I feel good. I don't think I'm at 100 percent, but I definitely feel a lot better...good sweat today and hopefully a great game tonight."

Prior to getting sick, Staal racked up six points in his previous four outings. The 33-year-old seems to be getting better with age, as he has recorded back-to-back 60-plus point campaigns since joining the Wild and is on pace for another this year.