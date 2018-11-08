Wild's Eric Staal: Ready to go Thursday
Staal (illness) will be in action against the Kings on Thursday; telling reporters, "I feel good. I don't think I'm at 100 percent, but I definitely feel a lot better...good sweat today and hopefully a great game tonight."
Prior to getting sick, Staal racked up six points in his previous four outings. The 33-year-old seems to be getting better with age, as he has recorded back-to-back 60-plus point campaigns since joining the Wild and is on pace for another this year.
More News
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Thursday status in doubt•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Won't play Tuesday due to illness•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Registers 400th career goal in win•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Registers three points in win over Oilers•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Posts first power-play point•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Nets game-winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...