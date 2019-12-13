Wild's Eric Staal: Ready to rock
Staal (undisclosed) is out for warmups and is in the lineup for Thursday's game against Edmonton, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Staal suffered the injury in Tuesday's game, and was in danger of missing Thursday's game. Staal has missed just one game in the past four seasons, so the fact that he's refusing to sit out isn't surprising. Now that he's officially healthy, he'll resume his usual spot as the teams top-line center.
