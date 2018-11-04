Wild's Eric Staal: Registers 400th career goal in win
Staal generated his 400th NHL goal in Saturday's 5-1 road win over the Blues.
Staal put some lumber on a Nick Seeler point shot and deflected the puck into the cage for the milestone marker. The venerable pivot has accumulated 322 goals over 12 seasons with the Hurricanes, three goals over 20 games with the Rangers, plus 75 tallies and counting over parts of three seasons with the Wild.
More News
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Registers three points in win over Oilers•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Posts first power-play point•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Nets game-winner•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Notches first three points in OT win•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: High hopes despite slow start•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Tallies two points versus Wild•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...