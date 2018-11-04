Wild's Eric Staal: Registers 400th career goal in win

Staal generated his 400th NHL goal in Saturday's 5-1 road win over the Blues.

Staal put some lumber on a Nick Seeler point shot and deflected the puck into the cage for the milestone marker. The venerable pivot has accumulated 322 goals over 12 seasons with the Hurricanes, three goals over 20 games with the Rangers, plus 75 tallies and counting over parts of three seasons with the Wild.