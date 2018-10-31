Wild's Eric Staal: Registers three points in win over Oilers

Staal scored a power-play goal and added a pair of assists Tuesday in a 4-3 win over Edmonton.

In addition to his PP goal, one of Staal's assists came with the man advantage as well. The three-point performance gives Staal two goals and three helpers in his last three games. Now with 10 points through 12 games, the34-year-old has picked it up after a somewhat slow start to the season. Staal and the Wild will now enjoy three days off before facing St. Louis on Saturday.