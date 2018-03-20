Wild's Eric Staal: Remains four back of league goals lead

Staal scored his 39th goal of the season in the second period, but his team fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Kings on Monday.

Staal probably won't catch Alexander Ovechkin for the Richard Trophy, but he probably will break 40 goals for just the third time in his career, now that he's up to 39 on the year. At 33 years old, that's a pretty strong campaign by anyone's standards.