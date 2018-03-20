Wild's Eric Staal: Remains four back of league goals lead
Staal scored his 39th goal of the season in the second period, but his team fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Kings on Monday.
Staal probably won't catch Alexander Ovechkin for the Richard Trophy, but he probably will break 40 goals for just the third time in his career, now that he's up to 39 on the year. At 33 years old, that's a pretty strong campaign by anyone's standards.
More News
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Closing in on league goals lead•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Dominates Blues with five-point showing•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Makes statement against former club•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Stays hot with two points•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Goes off for three points•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...