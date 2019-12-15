Wild's Eric Staal: Scores pair of goals
Staal scored two goals, including one on the power play, and had three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.
Staal scored what proved to be the game-winning goal when he gave the Wild a 2-1 lead just under eight minutes into the first period. He also added an insurance tally on the power play midway through the second period. The goals were the 10th and 11th of the season for the 35-year-old, who continues to be a productive, durable player for the Wild.
