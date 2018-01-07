Wild's Eric Staal: Scores two goals in lopsided loss

Staal had two goals and won 12 of 16 faceoffs, providing the only offense in Saturday's 7-2 loss at Colorado.

Staal has been hot lately as he has five goals and six points over his last six games. He leads the Wild with 19 goals.

