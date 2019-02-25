Wild's Eric Staal: Secures two-year extension

Staal signed a two-year contract extension worth $3.25 million AAV on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Staal will settle for a slight decrease in annual salary from the $3.5 million he averaged on his first three-year deal with the Wild, but he'll gain security without having to hit free agency in July. The stalwart has played a vital role for the Wild as a top-six center with 88 goals and 182 points through 246 games. As one of the most revered centers in the game, he will continue to provide offensively in addition to helping the Wild maintain a veteran presence in the locker room, as the team keeps getting younger with the recent trade acquisitions of Ryan Donato and Kevin Fiala.