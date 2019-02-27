Wild's Eric Staal: Sends out two helpers

Staal registered two secondary assists on the power play during Tuesday's win over the Jets.

Staal was just rewarded with a two-year contract extension Monday, and he extended his point streak to four games to return the favor. Both of Staal's assists went through Ryan Donato, who dished passes to Brad Hunt and Jason Zucker for the team's first and second goals. He now has 43 points through 63 games.

