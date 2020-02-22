Wild's Eric Staal: Sets up empty-netter

Staal posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Staal sprung Jared Spurgeon as the latter exited the penalty box and sniped an empty-net goal for his hat trick. The assist was just the fourth in Staal's last 10 games. The veteran center now has 42 points (17 markers, 25 helpers), 105 shots and a minus-10 rating through 60 contests.