Wild's Eric Staal: Sets up empty-netter
Staal posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.
Staal sprung Jared Spurgeon as the latter exited the penalty box and sniped an empty-net goal for his hat trick. The assist was just the fourth in Staal's last 10 games. The veteran center now has 42 points (17 markers, 25 helpers), 105 shots and a minus-10 rating through 60 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.