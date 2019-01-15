Wild's Eric Staal: Shows spark in loss
Staal recorded two assists in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Flyers.
The veteran center had only two points (both helpers) in six games to begin 2019, so this performance was a welcome sight. Unsurprisingly, Staal hasn't come close to repeating his 42-goal, 76-point pace from last season, but his 13 goals and 29 points through 44 games is likely a bit of a disappointment even for those fantasy GMs who managed to keep their expectations in check.
