Wild's Eric Staal: Snags power-play helper
Staal produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Staal set up Mats Zuccarello for the opening goal at 19:20 of the first period. He's up to 27 points in 35 games. He's riding a four-game point streak with four tallies and two helpers in that span. He also scored a goal for his 1,000th career point in a loss to the Blackhawks on Sunday. According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, Staal has been playing through an undisclosed injury recently. It hasn't cost the center any time, but he was roughed up a bit in Tuesday's contest. Fantasy owners should continue to use Staal, who has been productive for the Wild in a top-line role this season.
