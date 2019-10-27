Wild's Eric Staal: Snipes game-winning goal

Staal scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Staal roofed one past LA goalie Jonathan Quick from the left faceoff circle to put the Wild ahead 2-1 late in the second period, and that goal held up as the winner. The veteran Staal got off to a sluggish start in 2019-20, counting just one assist in his first seven games. He's come alive in the last week, however, with three goals and two assists in four games. Staal had 22 goals last season and is just two years removed from a 42-goal campaign, so it's not out of the question that the 34-year-old still has a few goals left in his stick.