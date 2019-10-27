Wild's Eric Staal: Snipes game-winning goal
Staal scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kings.
Staal roofed one past LA goalie Jonathan Quick from the left faceoff circle to put the Wild ahead 2-1 late in the second period, and that goal held up as the winner. The veteran Staal got off to a sluggish start in 2019-20, counting just one assist in his first seven games. He's come alive in the last week, however, with three goals and two assists in four games. Staal had 22 goals last season and is just two years removed from a 42-goal campaign, so it's not out of the question that the 34-year-old still has a few goals left in his stick.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.