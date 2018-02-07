Wild's Eric Staal: Stays hot with two points
Staal contributed a power-play goal and a helper in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blues.
Staal has been scoring at a torrid pace of late, with four goals and 11 points in his past eight games. This was the 33-year-old center's fourth multi-point effort over that stretch, so Staal's age doesn't appear to be catching up to him just yet. He had four shots in this one as well.
More News
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Goes off for three points•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Dishes out two assists in victory•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Scores two goals in lopsided loss•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Posts third two-goal performance in 10 games•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Two goals in Sunday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...