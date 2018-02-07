Play

Wild's Eric Staal: Stays hot with two points

Staal contributed a power-play goal and a helper in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

Staal has been scoring at a torrid pace of late, with four goals and 11 points in his past eight games. This was the 33-year-old center's fourth multi-point effort over that stretch, so Staal's age doesn't appear to be catching up to him just yet. He had four shots in this one as well.

