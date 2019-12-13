Wild's Eric Staal: Strong return from injury

Staal (undisclosed) racked up a goal on two shots and dished out an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over Edmonton.

Staal put up a superb performance despite his availability coming into question after running into the referee Tuesday. The 35-year-old continues to lead the Wild in points with 23, and is now up to 57 shots and 19 hits in 35 games. Staal also earned a plus-2 rating in the game, and showcased why he's still the top fantasy asset the Wild have to offer.