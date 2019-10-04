Wild's Eric Staal: Struggles in season opener
Staal did not have a shot on goal, was a minus-3 and had just 13:40 of ice time in Thursday's season-opening loss at Nashville.
The top line of Staal, Mats Zuccarello and Zach Parise struggled from the start, allowing three goals and were outskated by faster lines. Head coach Bruce Boudreau limited the line's ice time as a result. He's likely to switch the top lines to find a better combination Saturday against Colorado, which will hopefully get Staal going.
