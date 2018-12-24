Wild's Eric Staal: Struggling in December
Staal has just five points in 10 games in the month of December.
The veteran center has seen his monthly point total dip each time the calendar has turned this season. Staal began the year with 12 points in the month of October and then followed that up with eight more in November. In December, Staal is currently sitting at just five points, with his last multi-point performance coming back on Nov. 21. Since that two-goal outing, the 34-year-old has just four goals and three assists in 13 games.
