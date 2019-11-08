Wild's Eric Staal: Takes three points in loss

Staal scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Sharks.

Staal scored in the second period and had his helpers on the last two goals for the Wild in the third period, but the 35-year-old couldn't quite lead his team back from a four-goal deficit. Staal is up to six goals and 14 points in 16 games. The center is on a six-game point streak, during which he's compiled four goals and five helpers.