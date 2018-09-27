Wild's Eric Staal: Tallies two points versus Wild
Staal scored a goal and an assist in a 4-3 preseason victory against the Jets on Wednesday.
The oldest Staal brother has experienced a resurgence in Minnesota. Since joining the Wild, he's scored at least 28 goals and 65 points in each of the last two seasons. In 2017-18, he tallied 42 goals, which was his most since 2005-06, and 76 points. He might not score 40 again, but Staal is a viable center option for owners after the top talent is gone.
