Wild's Eric Staal: Thursday status in doubt

Staal (illness) will travel with the team but may not play Thursday against the Kings.

Coach Bruce Boudreau says Staal continues to battle what the team figures is "some sort of virus", and the veteran's status for Thursday remains up in the air as a result. He'll make the trip but it seems Staal will be in tough to suit up in LA.

