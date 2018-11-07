Wild's Eric Staal: Thursday status in doubt
Staal (illness) will travel with the team but may not play Thursday against the Kings.
Coach Bruce Boudreau says Staal continues to battle what the team figures is "some sort of virus", and the veteran's status for Thursday remains up in the air as a result. He'll make the trip but it seems Staal will be in tough to suit up in LA.
More News
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Won't play Tuesday due to illness•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Registers 400th career goal in win•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Registers three points in win over Oilers•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Posts first power-play point•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Nets game-winner•
-
Wild's Eric Staal: Notches first three points in OT win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...