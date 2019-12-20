Wild's Eric Staal: Trio of points in win
Staal scored a goal and dished two assists in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Coyotes.
Staal scored late in the second period to stretch the Wild's lead to 4-2. He later set up Mats Zuccarello's eventual game-winner and the empty-netter by Luke Kunin. Staal's three-point effort gave him 30 for the year (13 scores, 17 helpers). He's produced five goals and four assists during a five-game point streak.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.