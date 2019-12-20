Wild's Eric Staal: Trio of points in win

Staal scored a goal and dished two assists in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Coyotes.

Staal scored late in the second period to stretch the Wild's lead to 4-2. He later set up Mats Zuccarello's eventual game-winner and the empty-netter by Luke Kunin. Staal's three-point effort gave him 30 for the year (13 scores, 17 helpers). He's produced five goals and four assists during a five-game point streak.