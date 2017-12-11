Wild's Eric Staal: Two goals in Sunday's win

Staal scored two goals and had an assist in Sunday's win at San Jose.

Staal has been hot as he's scored eight goals with ten assists in his last 17 games. He's taken 3.3 shots per game over that stretch, which is much higher than the 2.6 shots per game he averaged last season.

