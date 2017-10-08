Wild's Eric Staal: Two-point night not enough to lift team to win
Staal scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday night.
Staal is off to a solid start after his amazing 2016-17. It remains to be seen if he can do that again, but even if not, the eldest Staal is a solid fantasy play in most formats.
