Wild's Eric Staal: Two points in loss
Staal scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.
Staal had a hand in both first-period goals for the Wild, setting up Jason Zucker in the opening minutes before scoring a goal of his own late in the frame. Staal's been pretty hot lately with four goals and three helpers over his last five games. The good stretch comes after he had just one assist in the first seven contests of 2019-20.
